Assam witnessed a series of devastating road accidents on Sunday, November 24 resulting in three fatalities and leaving several others critically injured.

In Bohalpur Nathpara, near Chapar, a tragic collision occurred when a stationary tractor was struck by a motorcycle. Hemanta Nath, a local resident, lost his life on the spot, while another rider, Tarun Nath, suffered severe injuries and was rushed to Bongaigaon for urgent medical care. Locals blamed the incident on the reckless parking of the tractor, urging authorities to address such negligence.

On National Highway 17 at Makri in Goalpara, a head-on collision between a Swift car and a motorcycle proved fatal for Shankar Barman, a resident of Bongaigaon. Another rider, Montu Rabha, sustained critical injuries. Police are actively investigating the cause of the accident.

In yet another tragedy, a speeding truck claimed the life of Manoj Das, also known as Apu Das, at Baghmari Center in Biswanath. Despite being rushed to the hospital, Das was declared dead upon arrival. Authorities have since seized the truck involved and are conducting further inquiries.

The spate of accidents has sparked concerns over road safety and the need for stricter traffic regulations to prevent such tragic incidents.

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