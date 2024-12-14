A series of incidents in December 2024 has highlighted the perilous situation faced by Assam’s endangered golden langurs, with three of these rare primates dead due to electrocution within a single week. The incidents occurred in Bongaigaon and Kokrajhar districts, where uninsulated power lines pose a growing threat to wildlife.

The first incident took place on December 7 in Nayekgaon, Kokrajhar, where an infant golden langur was electrocuted while moving through tree branches. Witnesses reported that the injured infant fell to the ground, only to be retrieved by its distressed mother. Despite her efforts, the infant succumbed to its injuries. The carcass was later discovered on December 10 by Dr. Joydeep Shil, a primatologist from the Primate Research Centre North East India.

In a subsequent incident on December 8, another golden langur died of electrocution in the Soulmari area of Bongaigaon. Just two days later, on December 10, a female golden langur met a similar fate near the Sidalsati market in the Thakurani Khorapara area of the same district. This latter incident left behind an orphaned infant, intensifying concerns for the vulnerable species’ survival.

The orphaned infant was rescued and is now receiving specialized care at the Wildlife Trust of India (WTI) Rescue and Rehabilitation Centre in Kokrajhar. "The injured infant, a female, has injuries caused by electrocution and is under round-the-clock care. It will be nurtured until it is fit for reintegration into the wild," said a WTI official.

Golden langurs, found only in the Indo-Bhutan region, are classified as endangered by the International Union for Conservation of Nature (IUCN). Habitat loss, human-wildlife conflict, and now uninsulated power lines are major threats to their survival. Conservationists have called for urgent measures to prevent further losses.

"This is a wake-up call for authorities. Uninsulated power lines are taking a deadly toll on an already endangered species," remarked a local environmentalist.

Dr. Jihosuo Biswas, a senior scientist at the Primate Research Centre North East India, emphasized the need for immediate government intervention. Suggested measures include insulating power lines, relocating transformers away from forested areas, and raising awareness among local communities about coexistence with wildlife.



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