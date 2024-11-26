The 31st National Rangghar Drama Festival, a cornerstone of Assam’s cultural calendar, is poised to deliver a spectacular celebration of theatrical excellence. Slated to run from December 25 to 28, 2024, this four-day event will bring together a vibrant mix of regional and national productions, showcasing the finest in Assamese and Indian theater. The venue, Barpeta’s District Library Auditorium, will serve as the stage for this prestigious festival, organized by Ronghar, a leading cultural institution in Assam.

This year’s festival holds special significance as it commemorates the 100th anniversary of Milan Mandir, Barpeta. A pivotal institution in Assam’s dramatic arts, Milan Mandir has been instrumental in shaping the region’s cultural identity. The festival will honor this legacy by presenting a stellar lineup of plays that embody both tradition and innovation, reflecting the evolution of Indian theater.

The festival’s schedule features 7 productions, each offering a unique perspective on human experiences and societal themes, ensuring a dynamic theatrical journey for audiences.

The festival begins with a powerful adaptation of Homen Borgohain’s acclaimed novel Matsyagandha. Titled Menaka, this play has been dramatized by Jimoni Choudhury and Pakija Begum, celebrated figures in Assamese theater. The narrative delves into complex emotional and societal conflicts, brought to life by the Guwahati-based production house Ba, under the direction of Pakija Begum.

With a runtime of 95 minutes, Menaka promises to set a high standard for the festival, captivating the audience with its profound storytelling and compelling performances.

The second day highlights the richness of Assamese theater, presenting two plays from distinct regions of the state.

The first play, Raghunath, is produced by Abhimukh, a theater group from Nonoi, Nagaon. Written and directed by Bidyut Kumar Nath, the play is a poignant exploration of interpersonal dynamics and societal challenges. Spanning 70 minutes, Raghunath is expected to resonate deeply with its audience through its realistic portrayal of human relationships.

Following this, Dergaon Natyacharcha Kendra will present Maurot Nojowa Keitar Kahini, written and directed by Saponjyoti Thakur. This introspective narrative explores cultural dilemmas and personal struggles, delivered through a minimalist yet evocative storytelling style. With a runtime of 70 minutes, the play underscores the creative depth of regional Assamese theater.

The third day transitions into broader themes, featuring plays that address global issues and timeless human experiences.

The day opens with Comfort Women, a production by Abhijnanam, Guwahati, under the direction of Ronhang Choudhury. Tackling the grim realities of wartime exploitation, this 75-minute play gives voice to the silenced narratives of women, offering a poignant and thought-provoking experience.

The evening concludes with Atmavat, a celebrated production by Kalpana, Tiljala, Kolkata. Written by Buddhadeb Basu and directed by Kalpana Baruah, the play explores themes of identity and self-realization. Spanning 90 minutes, Atmavat invites audiences to reflect on universal questions of existence and purpose.

The final day promises a blend of international influences and modern interpretations, ensuring a memorable conclusion to the festival.

The first performance, Jina Isi Ka Naam Hai, is adapted from Arbuzov’s Russian play Old World (Do You Turn Somersaults?) into Hindi by Rakesh Veda. Produced by Act 24, Mumbai, and directed by Suresh Bhardwaj, the play navigates themes of nostalgia, love, and the human condition. With a runtime of 75 minutes, it provides a moving exploration of personal and collective histories.

Closing the festival is The Zoo Story, adapted from Edward Albee’s iconic English play. Produced by Panchkochi, New Delhi, and directed by Utpal Jha, this 80-minute production examines themes of alienation and human connection, making it a fitting conclusion to a diverse theatrical journey.

The 31st National Rangghar Drama Festival is more than a celebration of theater; it is a tribute to Assam’s rich cultural legacy. By integrating regional narratives with national and international perspectives, the festival underscores the universal language of drama.

This year’s programming exemplifies the evolving landscape of Indian theater, balancing tradition with contemporary themes. Veteran playwrights and emerging directors come together to offer an eclectic mix of storytelling, ensuring a transformative experience for audiences.

As the 31st National Rangghar Drama Festival unfolds in Barpeta this December, it promises not only to entertain but also to enlighten and inspire, reaffirming the enduring power of theater in reflecting and shaping society.