In a recent revelation, the majority of brick kilns in the revenue circle areas of Samaguri, located in the Kaliabor sub-division, have been found operating without the necessary approvals. Out of the 47 brick kilns in the region, a staggering 41 are reportedly running their businesses without obtaining the required No Objection Certificates (NOCs) from the Kaliabor sub-divisional administration.

According to a notification issued by the Kaliabor sub-divisional administration, the nature of the illegality stems from the absence of NOCs for these 41 brick kilns. This administrative move brings to light a significant lapse in regulatory compliance within the brick kiln industry.

The crackdown on these unauthorized operations began with a series of notices issued by the Additional District Commissioner, who oversees the Kaliabor sub-division. The initial letter, dated January 12 of this year (2024), marked the commencement of efforts to regularize the status of brick kilns in the area. The notices explicitly called for the collection of NOCs from the concerned authorities.

However, despite ample warnings and opportunities for compliance, the situation escalated when a warning letter was issued on May 13, with a stringent deadline set for the collection of NOCs by May 15, 2024. The warning explicitly stated that failure to obtain the necessary certificates would result in the classification of these brick kilns as illegal entities, subject to severe consequences.

This crackdown underscores the seriousness with which the authorities are addressing regulatory violations within the brick kiln industry. It's worth noting that a small number of brick kilns had managed to obtain NOCs from the Kaliabor sub-divisional administration back in December 2013, highlighting a previous attempt at regulatory compliance.

In parallel, amidst these developments, the Printed Circuit Board Assembly (PCBA) has proposed the installation of brick kiln technology using Zig-Zag Technology by February 2025, indicating a potential shift towards more environmentally friendly practices in the brick manufacturing process.

