Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Shama on December 14 said that 50 per cent of the Congress party is run by him.

"I was with the Congress party for 22 long years and my relations with them are still intact. They (Congress) ask for advice and I give them free advice and in turn, they vote for us in the Rajya Sabha and in the presidential election," Sarma said while replying to a question by Kaushik Deka, Executive Editor of India Today Magazine of India Today group.

Also Read: Opposition has converted the Indo-China clash into a 'tamasa': Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma

Commenting on the Indo-China clash, Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on December 14 said that the opposition in the country has converted the Ind-China clash into a ''Tamasa''.

"The opposition has converted the clash into a ''Tamasa'', Sarma added.

Notably, ever since the Indo-China clash has come to the public forum, the opposition has been targetting the Narendra Modi-led BJP government at the centre.

At least six Indian Army soldiers were injured in a clash with the Chinese People’s Liberation Army in Arunachal Pradesh on December 9.