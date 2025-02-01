A 70-year-old man from Jorhat, Amulya Kumar Das, has been reported missing from a dharamshala near the Ram Mandir in Ayodhya, Uttar Pradesh. Das, part of a 48-member pilgrimage group from Jorhat led by Raju Bora, had visited several religious sites, including the Ram Mandir, on January 29.





According to reports, Das disappeared from the "Maa Devkali Shradhalu Nivash" dharamshala, located just 600 meters from the temple, around 4 PM on January 31. Despite extensive searches, his whereabouts remain unknown.





Das's family, particularly his daughter-in-law, Sanghamitra Das, has issued an urgent appeal for help. She has called on Assam Police to intervene and is urging anyone with relevant information to come forward to assist in locating him.





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