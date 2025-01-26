The 76th Republic Day was celebrated in Barpeta, Assam, in a befitting manner, marking the adoption of the Indian constitution on January 26, 1950. The central event, held at the Municipality Ground, Barpeta, was headed by Nandita Garlosa, Cabinet Minister for Sports and Youth Welfare, etc.

Garlosa commenced the celebration by paying homage to a statue of Mahatma Gandhi, the Father of the Nation, located near the Barpeta Municipal Board Office. The minister was accompanied by the District Commissioner, Barpeta, Additional District Commissioners, and other key officials.

Moments later, addressing a gathering at the Barpeta Municipality Playground, the Minister underlined the Government of Assam's initiatives for the holistic development across the state. The measures adopted in the State are in line with the Prime Minister's resolve to turn India into a Developed Nation by 2047, Minister Garlosa stressed.

The Minister also listed the achievements of the Chief Minister Dr. Himanta Biswa Sarma-led government in various sectors and mentioned strides made by the Barpeta district administration in bringing good governance to the people.

A Republic Day parade, featuring school students, was also held at the ground and several Line Departments showcased meaningful tableaus. Awards were handed out to the best performers in each category.

The event also saw the participation of artists showcasing rich performances and street plays to raise awareness about various pressing matters of the day.

Later in the day, a friendly cricket match between the Barpeta District Commissioner's XI and Press Club, Barpeta XI was also held at the Municipality Ground.

The 12-over affair ended in a nail biting finish, with the Press Club XI edging out the win by 7 runs.