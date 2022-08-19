Eight militants from different factions of the National Socialist Council of Nagaland (NSCN) and one from the Kuki Tribal Union (KTU) surrendered in the presence of top officials of the Para-military force.

They surrendered to C/O Colonel Ashok Bandhari at 11 Assam Rifles Camp in Haflong.

The surrendered militants are from Kuki Tribal Union (KTU) a wing of NSCN (IM). Out of eight, five are trained militants and the other three are from civil wings that hail from Dima Hasao and Karbi Anglong districts.

All the militants are being kept at Habron camp. Habron is the base camp of NSCN which is situated in Nagaland.

It needs mention here that the surrendered militants have stated that they are not able to roam or live freely with arms. Hence, they surrendered, as they wished to join the mainstream.