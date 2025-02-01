In a significant political development ahead of the February 5 Delhi Assembly elections, eight outgoing MLAs from the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) have switched allegiance to the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) after resigning from the Arvind Kejriwal-led party.



The legislators, who formally quit AAP on Friday, cited alleged corruption and ideological drift within the party as their primary reasons for departure. Notably, all eight were denied re-election tickets by AAP, adding to speculations surrounding their defection.



Among those who joined the BJP are Vandana Gaur (Palam), Rohit Mehraulia (Trilokpuri), Girish Soni (Madipur), Madan Lal (Kasturba Nagar), Rajesh Rishi (Uttam Nagar), B S Joon (Bijwasan), Naresh Yadav (Mehrauli), and Pawan Sharma (Adarsh Nagar). Following their resignation from AAP, they also submitted their letters to the Assembly Speaker, officially vacating their seats.



Additionally, former AAP MLA Vijender Garg and several other leaders from the Kejriwal-led party joined the BJP in the presence of senior leaders including BJP National Vice-President and Delhi in-charge Baijayant Panda and Delhi BJP President Virendra Sachdeva.



Welcoming the defectors, Panda termed the shift "historic," stating that they had freed themselves from "AAPda" (disaster). He further expressed confidence that after the February 5 elections, Delhi too would be "liberated" from AAP’s governance.



The high-stakes Delhi Assembly elections, involving 70 constituencies, are scheduled for February 5, with the results set to be announced on February 8.