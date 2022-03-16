On the first day of ongoing HSLC examination in Nagaon , 8 student were expelled from examination hall, among whih are 4 girls and 4 boys .

Among those who were expelled, four were from Besamari MI Higher Secondary School, three from Fakkaruddin Ali Ahmed High School and one from Laogaon High School.

A total of 16,636 students appeared in the examination this time in the district while 6,182 students appeared Assam High Madrassa Examination at around 45 examination centres in the district.

Meanwhile, around 12,000 students from Arts, Commerce and Science streams in the district appeared in the ongoing Higher Secondary Final Examination this time.