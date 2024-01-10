In a significant move to reclaim forest land in Assam, Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma announced that the state government has successfully cleared 8,000 hectares of forest territory previously encroached upon by suspected Bangladeshi nationals.

This operation led to the eviction of over 48,000 houses. However, the Chief Minister also emphasized that the government has taken measures to rehabilitate the poor families who were displaced as a result of this initiative.

Sarma said while addressing the Assam BJP's Executive Meeting, attended by its national president JP Nadda.

This action is part of a broader effort by the Assam government to address the challenges facing its forests. The state has been grappling with issues such as deforestation, which has resulted in increased soil erosion, loss of fertility, and potential climate changes, along with the threat of wildlife extinction. To combat these problems, the government has embarked on large-scale plantation drives with the aim of increasing the forest cover from 36% to 38% over the next five years.



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The state's forests are categorized into Reserved Forests, which make up 66.58%, and Unclassed Forests, accounting for 33.42%. Assam also boasts a network of protected areas, including 7 National Parks and 18 wildlife sanctuaries, which cover an area of 0.40 million hectares, representing 4.98% of the geographical area.

Between 2016 and 2020, the Assam Forest Department took decisive action against illegal encroachments, destroying 2,960 unauthorized structures within reserve forests, wildlife sanctuaries, national parks, and other protected areas. During this period, 194 individuals were arrested for their involvement in these encroachments. The department has also been proactive in generating revenue from sand and stone quarries under minor mineral concession areas, contributing to the state's economy while ensuring the protection of forest lands.

These efforts reflect the Assam government's commitment to preserving its natural heritage and biodiversity while balancing the needs of its human population. The clearing of encroachments and the subsequent rehabilitation of affected families demonstrate a comprehensive approach to environmental conservation and social responsibility.