In a shocking incident reported from Assam’s Nagaon district, a miscreant stole around 90 rounds of AK-47 ammunition along with magazines from the house of a police constable.

The incident, took place on July 9.

According to reports, the burglars broke into the constable’s house and stole the rifle along with three magazines, 90 live rounds, and Rs 15,000 cash.

The constable, who was identified as Arunjyoti Saikia, has been suspended from service for negligence.

Arunjyoti Saikia was working as a bodyguard of Morigaon APS official Dhurva Bora, said Leena Doley, the police superintendent of Nagaon district.

“The thieves broke in when Saikia was on duty. His family had gone out of the house and when they came back, they saw that Rs 15,000, some jewellery, and 90 rounds of ammunition were missing,” she said.

Doley said investigations have been kickstarted and the police are inspecting CCTV camera footage.

This recent incident has created a sensation, because ordinary thieves do not dare to steal bullets from police personnel.