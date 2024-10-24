The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) is all set to debut in Assam's political arena, contesting the upcoming assembly by-elections in two key constituencies.

The announcement came during a press briefing held at the party's state headquarters in Ganeshguri, where AAP’s Northeast Incharge Rajesh Sharma and Assam state president Manoj Dhanowar introduced the party’s candidates.

Ananta Gogoi will represent the party in the 77th Behali constituency, while Nurul Amin Chowdhury will contest in the 88th Samaguri constituency. Both candidates are expected to submit their nomination papers by the official deadline tomorrow, marking a significant step for AAP's political journey in Assam.

Speaking on the party's campaign strategy, Rajesh Sharma unveiled AAP's slogan for the by-elections: "Corruption-free administration, development, and a politics of work." He called upon the party's supporters and the public to rally behind this agenda, emphasizing AAP's commitment to introducing a new brand of politics in the state. "We aim to bring a fresh approach, prioritizing genuine development and governance that is transparent and accountable," Sharma stated, underscoring the party's focus on clean politics.

Meanwhile, Manoj Dhanowar, the state president, urged all party volunteers to intensify their efforts in securing victories in both Behali and Samaguri. He pointed to the grassroots credentials of the candidates, noting that Ananta Gogoi has a long history of social work in Behali, while the residents of Samaguri are seeking a break from divisive political rhetoric in favor of tangible development initiatives. "Our candidates are connected with the local communities, and we are confident in our ability to deliver meaningful change," Dhanowar remarked.

Dhanowar also took the opportunity to criticize the Congress party, accusing it of failing to present a united opposition front. "The Congress is not serious about uniting the opposition. Should Congress continue to be sidelined, AAP is open to collaborating with the Asom Sonmilito Morcha in the near future," he stated. He urged other opposition factions to support AAP’s endeavor to reshape the political landscape of Assam, stressing that collaboration is crucial for the state's future.

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