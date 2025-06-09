The All Assam Tribal Students’ Union (AATSU) has slammed Assam Government, the Bodoland Territorial Council (BTC), and the Dima Hasao Autonomous Council, alleging unconstitutional and illegal transfers of protected tribal lands under the guise of development projects.

In a strongly worded press release, AATSU pointed to multiple large-scale land allotments that it claims threaten the rights, livelihoods, and cultural identity of indigenous tribal communities in Assam. These include:

3,600 bighas allocated to the Adani Group for an Assam Power Distribution Company Limited (APDCL) project in Bashbari, Kokrajhar

2,400 bighas for a proposed Railway Coach Factory in the same region

1,000 bighas earmarked for a BSF camp in Bashbari

9,000 bighas allocated to Adani Group in Umrongso, Dima Hasao

1,500 acres proposed for a Satellite Township in Barduar, Kamrup, within tribal belt areas

The union accused the authorities of bypassing due process, including the lack of free, prior, and informed consent, as well as failing to offer proper compensation or consultation with affected communities such as the Bodo, Rabha, Garo, Dimasa, and Karbi.

AATSU stated that these land transfers violate multiple legal and constitutional protections, including provisions under the Sixth Schedule, the Assam Land and Revenue Regulation Act, 1886, and international standards such as the United Nations Declaration on the Rights of Indigenous Peoples (UNDRIP).

The organization also targeted the Assam Skill University in Mangaldai, alleging non-compliance with reservation norms in recent faculty recruitment. AATSU claimed that the university misrepresented tribal development goals to secure foreign aid, and that its recruitment practices could amount to violations under the SC/ST (Prevention of Atrocities) Act.

Key Demands Issued by AATSU:

Immediate halt to evictions in Bashbari and Barduar

Cancellation of all land allotments within protected tribal zones

A judicial inquiry into land transfer procedures and recruitment irregularities at Assam Skill University

Strict enforcement of constitutional protections for tribal lands and reservation policies

Legal and rehabilitation assistance for all displaced tribal families

Labeling the current spate of land acquisitions a “modern form of colonization,” AATSU urged all tribal communities and human rights defenders to unite in resistance. The organization reiterated its commitment to defending “Jati, Mati, Bheti” — identity, land, and foundation.