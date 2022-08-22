The Assam government's decision to teach in English medium in primary education evoked sharp reactions from the Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP) on Saturday.

The Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad has demanded the state government to immediately scrap the decision. “We strongly condemn the government's decision against the mother tongue in this manner," ABVP stated in the press release.

“The ABVP can never accept the violation of the National Education Policy. The decision of the government of Assam to teach English as a medium in primary education is a violation of the National Education Policy," ABVP wrote in a tweet.

ৰাষ্ট্রীয় শিক্ষা নীতিৰ অৱমাননা কেতিয়াও অ ভা বি প মানি ল'ব নোৱাৰে । অসম চৰকাৰৰ প্ৰাথমিক শিক্ষাৰ ক্ষেত্ৰত ইংৰাজী মাধ্যমত পাঠদান কৰোৱাৰ যি সিদ্ধান্ত সেই সিদ্ধান্তই ৰাষ্ট্রীয় শিক্ষা নীতিৰ অৱমাননা কৰা দেখা গৈছে । pic.twitter.com/32tzMvYX2g — ABVP Assam (@ABVPAssam) August 21, 2022

“Learning should always be in the mother tongue, and we have always raised our voice to protect our language. According to the National Education Policy, the medium of instruction from primary to higher education should be in the regional language, "ABVP mentioned in the press statement.

The Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad cited that the government has been saying that Assam's education system will undergo significant transformation and will lead to better quality education for students. But the decision of teaching Science and Mathematics in English in government schools from Class III to X will ultimately impose a threat to the Assamese language and is a threatening to the existence of the mother tongue which may lead to extinction”.