Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma met Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Tuesday at his official residence in the national capital to discuss preparations for the upcoming Advantage Assam 2.0 Business Summit.

During the 30-minute meeting, CM Sarma provided a comprehensive update on the Assam government’s initiatives to ensure the success of the summit. The two-day event, scheduled to be held in Guwahati, aims to attract substantial investments from both domestic and international stakeholders.

An official statement confirmed that Amit Shah lauded CM Sarma’s efforts and expressed confidence that the summit would not only bring in significant investments but also position Assam as a major contributor to India’s economic growth. The event will be inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on February 25.

Following the meeting, CM Sarma took to social media platform X, stating that he had the privilege of meeting Amit Shah and seeking his guidance for the summit.

In a press conference held in Guwahati, Sarma revealed that Assam is set to sign two major Memorandums of Understanding (MoUs) during the event—one with Japan and another with Singapore. While Japan has expressed interest in recruiting manpower from Assam, Singapore is particularly keen on hiring nurses from the state.





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