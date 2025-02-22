Assam Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) President Dilip Saikia emphasised that the upcoming 'Advantage Assam 2.0' event will drive significant development in the state and urged party workers to actively promote the conclave.

The event aims to attract investments exceeding Rs 2 lakh crore and strengthen Assam's economic growth.

A release quoted Dilip Saikia, "Advantage Assam 2.0, organised under the leadership of Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, will bring a wave of development to the state. It is the responsibility of every BJP worker to carry this message to the people of Assam."

As per a release, Saikia made this call during a meeting held on Friday with members of the state BJP's Media Department, Social Media Cell, IT Cell, Economic Cell, Trade Cell, Policy and Research Department, along with party spokespersons and panelists.

With investment expectations exceeding Rs 2 lakh crore, Advantage Assam 2.0 is set to witness participation from leading national and international business organisations, prominent companies, and distinguished entrepreneurs.

The event will be inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on February 25 and 26.

On the eve of the event, February 24, the Prime Minister will also inaugurate the 'Jhumoir Nandini' programme at Sarusajai Stadium, featuring a grand performance by 10,000 Jhumur artists.

During Friday's meeting at the State BJP Headquarters, Atal Bihari Vajpayee Bhawan, Saikia urged all departments and cells to actively participate and work diligently to take the key messages of Advantage Assam 2.0 to the masses.

State General Secretaries Pallab Lochan Das, Diplu Ranjan Sarmah, and Pulak Gohain were present at the meeting, which was anchored by State Chief Spokesperson Manoj Baruah.