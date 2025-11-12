African Swine fever hits Tinsukia, culling operation begins in infected zone

The Tinsukia District Administration has officially declared parts of the district as an Infected Zone following the detection of African Swine Fever (ASF) in the region.

According to an official notification issued by the District Commissioner, Tinsukia, a Development Block under the district and the surrounding area within a 1 km radius have been identified as an Infected Zone. As per the Action Plan for Preparedness, Control & Containment of African Swine Fever (ASF) issued by the Animal Husbandry and Veterinary Department, Assam, culling of pigs will commence immediately in the affected area to prevent further spread of the disease.

Furthermore, the administration has declared a 10 km radius from Gobindapur village of Makum Development Block as a Surveillance Zone, where strict monitoring and preventive measures will be undertaken.

Residents across the district have been advised to refrain from consuming pork or pork-related products until further notice. The advisory aims to ensure public health safety and contain the spread of ASF among livestock populations.

The District Commissioner urged the cooperation of all residents, farmers, and pig owners to adhere strictly to the containment measures and advisories issued by the authorities.