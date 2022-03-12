GUWAHATI: In yet another feather in the cap for noted Assamsese filmmaker Aimee Baruah, her Dimasa-language feature film 'Semkhor' has received the “Best Indian Cinema” award at the prestigious Bengaluru International Film Festival (BIFFes). Baruah received the award from Governor Thawar Chand Gehlot.

The film festival is being organized by the Karnataka Chalanachitra Academy for the Government of Karnataka. The 13th edition of BIFFes is being held from 3rd to 10th March 2022.

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The 13th edition of BIFFes had different sections like Cinema of the World, Asian Cinema Competition, Indian Cinema Competition (Chitrabharati), Kannada Cinema Competition, Kannada Cinema (Popular Entertainment) Competition, Critics Week, Country Focus, State Focus - North East, Retrospectives - Directors / Artists / Technicians, Homages & Remembrances, Curated Section on a Special Theme – Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav and, 50th Year of Tulu Cinema. The Aimee Baruah-helmed ‘Semkhor’ received the “Best Indian Cinema” for the "Chitrabharati" segment i.e., Indian Cinema Competition.

An elated Baruah took to social media to make the announcement. "I am delighted to inform you all that "Semkhor" has been awarded the "Best Indian Cinema" award for the "Chitrabharati" segment at the Bengaluru International Film Festival. Receiving the award from His Excellency, Governor Thawar Chand Gehlot was a marvellous moment for me. This honour, bestowed by one of the most prestigious film festivals of this kind, is a dream come true for every filmmaker in the country. My sincere gratitude to the honourable jury members and organisers of the festival as well as all the artists involved with Semkhor (sic)" she wrote.

Earlier, ‘Semkhor’, which has been penned by Sasanka Samir, received the “Special Audience Award” at the 20th Dhaka International Film Festival held in Dhaka, Bangladesh.

Baruah also bagged 'Best Actress Award' at Toronto International Women Film Festival (TIWFF) for her work in 'Semkhor', where she also plays the protagonist.

Films 'Bridge' and 'God on the Balcony' also received awards at the prestigious event.

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