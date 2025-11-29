Akhil Gogoi protests outside Assam assembly, demands ST status for six indigenous communities

Raijor Dal chief and Sivasagar MLA Akhil Gogoi staged a demonstration outside the Assam Legislative Assembly on Saturday, November 29, demanding immediate action from the government to grant Scheduled Tribe (ST) status to six indigenous communities of the state. The legislator accused both state and central authorities of prolonged delay and unfulfilled commitments on the issue.

Addressing protesters, Gogoi reaffirmed the long-standing demand of the Ahom, Chutia, Matak, Moran, Koch-Rajbongshi, and Tea Tribe communities. He criticized the political establishment for what he termed a systematic denial of tribal recognition.

“We are Ahom, but we embrace the Assamese identity. We sacrificed our distinct recognition for unity, yet we continue to remain deprived,” Gogoi said, urging the government to acknowledge historical injustices.

He pointed out that although a bill to grant ST status to the six communities was introduced in the Rajya Sabha in 2019, no tangible progress has been made since. Gogoi alleged that the BJP and RSS are hindering the process due to what he called a “Brahmanical mindset” that resists granting tribal recognition to these groups.

Expanding his demands, Gogoi urged authorities to include the Kalita, Nath–Yogi, Madahi, and Saodang communities within the tribal framework and called for Assam to be declared a tribal state to protect indigenous rights.

“This is not a demand for privilege — this is a demand for justice,” he asserted, warning that the movement would intensify if the government continues to remain inactive.