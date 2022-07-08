Signatories of the Dimasa Mothers’ Association on behalf of the people of Dima Hasao have dispatched a letter to the Indian railways, objecting to the government’s decision to introduce an alternative rail-route from Lanka to Silchar via Chandranathpur, Assam.

The members of the frontal organization have strongly condemned the government’s decision for which an amount of Rs 43.23 crores have been sanctioned for the project.

The signatories have demanded the revocation of the government’s decision with immediate effect as the decision was taken without the consultation of the people. Calling the decision arbitrary and unprecedented, the members highlighted numerous incidents of technical faults of the railways that have led the department facing enmesh destruction while the existing Lumding-Silchar Broad-Gauge conversion project was carried out.

The members have also blamed the railways for being ignorant and not carrying out their duties such as proper survey of the geographical terrain for laying the rail route before finalizing the Mega project that lead to rampant cutting of earth and trees more than it was require which culminated in mass exploitation and destruction of the environment, ecosystem, biodiversity etc.

The people of the district fear that the construction of the new rail route will further destroy the green cover, damage the ecological balance affecting the area’s flora and fauna.

Negating the decision, the members strictly mentioned that the decision is neither acceptable nor negotiable at any point of time and at any cost, thus requesting the government to cancel the rail project on the proposed line.