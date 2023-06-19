Guwahati's revered Kamakhya Devalaya is all set to observe the Ambubachi Mahayog from the midnight of June 22 to June 26, 2023. As the much-anticipated event approaches, the Ambubachi Mahayog Parichalana Committee of Shri Shri Kamakhya Devalaya has released important guidelines and information for devotees participating in the sacred occasion.

The Prabritti, marking the beginning of the Ambubachi Mahayog, will take place at 02:30:42 am on the midnight of June 22nd, 2023 (corresponding to June 23rd as per the English calendar). During the observance, the doors of Maa Kamakhya Devalaya will remain closed for devotees on June 23rd, 24th, and 25th. On June 26th, the doors will open at 6 am after the Snan (holy bath) and Nitya Puja (daily worship), adhering to traditional rituals.

The committee has announced that no special tickets priced at Rs 501/- will be issued on June 26 and 27, 2023. Additionally, VIP/VVIP passes will not be issued on June 26, 2023.

To ensure a smooth and organized experience for devotees, the Ambubachi Mahayog Parichalana Committee has outlined several guidelines:

a) Free lodging camps and food distribution facilities will not be available in and around Nilachal Hill.

b) Drinking water facilities, resting shades, a medical camp, and a shoe counter will be set up at various points along the motorable road.

c) Devotees entering the Devalaya Campus will exit through the East and West gates after completing the Parikrama (circumambulation).

d) Due to traffic congestion and other challenges, devotees will be allowed to enter Nilachal Hill until 9 PM only. The committee urges the general public to cooperate in this regard.

e) It is advised to remove footwear before entering Nilachal Hill itself, as there are no shoe storage facilities within the Devalaya complex. The committee will not be responsible for any loss of footwear if this request is not followed.

f) Considering the anticipated rush, it is recommended that individuals refrain from bringing infants, elderly persons, and those who are physically weak.

g) The entire Nilachal Hill has been declared a no-smoking zone. Individuals under the influence of alcohol or drugs will not be permitted to enter the Devalaya Complex. The committee emphasizes the need for strict action against any unruly behavior and seeks support from the administration in this regard.

h) The committee has deployed 500 scouts/guides, 400 volunteers, and 100 private security personnel, in addition to 120 regular security personnel. To enhance security measures, 400 CCTV cameras have been installed across the Devalaya premises.

i) Around 100 temporary cleaners, along with 200 regular ones, have been engaged to maintain cleanliness in and around the Devalaya.

j) Temporary sheds, medical facilities, and drinking water provisions will be available at the Bongshibagan area to accommodate devotees queuing up for darshan (sacred viewing) on June 26th.

k) As a gesture of gratitude, the Devalaya will provide food to all the service providers involved in the Ambubachi Mahayog, as it has done in previous years.

The Ambubachi Mahayog Parichalana Committee has approached the administration to ensure round-the-clock water and power supply, medical facilities, toilet facilities, adequate security, and proper cleanliness throughout the Ambubachi Mahayog. They seek support from the media, including print, electronic, and social media platforms, as well as the general public, in making this auspicious event a success.