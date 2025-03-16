Home Minister Amit Shah announced a crackdown on drug cartels, following the seizure of a massive consignment of methamphetamine tablets worth Rs 88 crore in Imphal and Guwahati zones. Four members of an international drug cartel were arrested in the connection.

"No mercy for drug cartels. Accelerating the Modi govt's march to build a drug-free Bharat, a massive consignment of methamphetamine tablets worth Rs 88 crore is seized, and 4 members of the international drug cartel are arrested in Imphal and Guwahati zones," he wrote on X.

No mercy for drug cartels.



Accelerating the Modi govt's march to build a drug-free Bharat, a massive consignment of methamphetamine tablets worth ₹88 crore is seized, and 4 members of the international drug cartel are arrested in Imphal and Guwahati zones. The drug haul is a… — Amit Shah (@AmitShah) March 16, 2025

Shah also said the drug haul is a testament to the stellar performance of the bottom-to-top and top-to-bottom approach towards investigation and asserted that the Narendra Modi government's crackdown on drugs will continue.

The home minister expressed his heartfelt congratulations to the Narcotics Control Bureau for the success.