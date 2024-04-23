Union Home Minister Amit Shah delivered a scathing response to senior Congress leader P Chidambaram's assertion that the INDIA alliance would repeal the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) and three new criminal laws if voted into power after the Lok Sabha elections. Shah dismissed Chidambaram's vow, asserting that neither would the Congress ascend to power nor would the laws in question ever be revoked.

In his address, Chidambaram emphasized the INDIA alliance's commitment to repeal five laws, including the contentious CAA, without amendments. Shah, countering Chidambaram's statement, emphasized that the BJP-led government under Prime Minister Narendra Modi prioritizes providing Indian citizenship and safeguarding the rights of persecuted communities from Pakistan, Afghanistan, and Bangladesh, as enshrined in the CAA.

Shah condemned Chidambaram's stance as an affront to the foundational principles of the Constitution and accused the Congress of pandering to vote bank politics. He reiterated the government's commitment to granting citizenship to persecuted minority communities and emphasized that the CAA represents a guarantee of protection for these communities.

Regarding the three new criminal laws, Shah highlighted the Modi government's efforts to modernize the legal system by abolishing outdated laws and incorporating indigenous legal principles. He criticized the Congress for clinging to a "mentality of slavery" and opposing laws that are rooted in the country's ethos, despite receiving praise from the justice system.

Accusing the Congress of resorting to appeasement politics in the face of electoral defeat, Shah asserted that the party's leaders had lost their nerve upon recognizing their dwindling prospects. He attributed the Congress's renewed focus on appeasement to its realization of the electorate's determination to re-elect the BJP with a resounding majority.

In conclusion, Shah reiterated the BJP's unwavering support for the CAA and affirmed the party's commitment to upholding the rights of persecuted communities. He framed the upcoming elections as a choice between the BJP's inclusive agenda and the Congress's divisive politics.