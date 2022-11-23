Following the dismissal of top police officials in West Karbi Anglong post the violence that flared along Assam-Meghalaya border on November 22, APS Indranil Barua was appointed as the district's new Superintendent of Police (SP) on Wednesday, November 23.

The Assam Police Service official had previously served as the commanding officer of the Assam Police's 23rd Battalion.

This comes after former West Karbi Anglong SP Imdad Ali was transferred following the unrest along the state's border with Meghalaya after six civilians including one Assam forest guard died in a skirmish that ensued on November 22.

Imdad Ali, meanwhile, has been assigned to the 23rd Assam Police Battalion.

It should be noted that an incident of firing occurred on Tuesday, November 22 morning between Assam Forest Officials and unknown miscreants at Mukroh, Jirikinding PS, West Karbi Anglong District. The incident allegedly occurred when the Forest Protection Force attempted to stop a truck transporting illegal timber.

When the forest party personnel stopped the truck, they were gheraoed by villagers carrying sharp objects who resorted to violence. To save their lives, the police team who had gone to retrieve the smuggled timber-laden truck in Mukhrow village, allegedly resorted to shooting in self defence. Five civilians and one forest guard from Assam were killed in the incident.