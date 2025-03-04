Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma has strongly criticized the previous Congress-led government over the alleged APSC recruitment scam, stating that underprivileged youths would not have secured jobs if the BJP had not come to power.

Speaking to the media, Sarma asserted, “If BJP had not formed the government, no underprivileged youths would have secured APSC third and fourth-grade jobs. If you look at former APSC chairman Rakesh Paul’s list, even Congress workers were not included. The only targets were money and women.”

He further claimed that Congress workers themselves are now questioning their party leadership, as many were left out of job opportunities during the alleged scam.

"Ahead of the Assembly elections, even Congress workers are frustrated because their leaders did not secure jobs for their kin," Sarma added.



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The remarks have stirred a political storm, adding fuel to the ongoing controversy surrounding the APSC scam investigation.

Meanwhile, the Leader of Opposition (LoP) in the Assam Assembly, Debabrata Saikia, has expressed dissatisfaction over Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma’s response to the alleged Assam Public Service Commission (APSC) scam, accusing the government of shielding certain officials.

“We are not satisfied with how the Chief Minister has replied. The enquiry conducted by the Justice (Retd) Biplab Kumar Sarma Committee has made several recommendations, but the present government seems reluctant to act on them. It appears they want to protect some officers, which is why they are not filing a proper affidavit,” Saikia said.

The APSC scam, which came to light in 2016, involved large-scale corruption in recruitment, where jobs were allegedly sold in exchange for bribes. Several officials and candidates were arrested in connection with the case, leading to a major shake-up in Assam’s public service recruitment system.