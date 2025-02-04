The Supreme Court on Tuesday criticized the Assam government and the Centre for failing to deport individuals declared as "foreigners" and keeping them in detention centers indefinitely.

The court questioned if the state was waiting for a "muhurat (auspicious time)" to act and directed the deportation of 63 detainees within two weeks.

"Indefinite detention in camps violates basic rights," the bench of Justices AS Oka and Ujjal Bhuyan remarked. Assam argued that deportation was not possible as the addresses of these individuals in their home countries were unknown. However, the court dismissed this reasoning, stating, "Even without an address, you can deport them. It is for the other country to decide where they should go."



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Justice Oka further instructed, "If the person is from Pakistan, you know the capital city. How can you keep them detained here?" The court mandated Assam to proceed with deportation regardless of foreign addresses.

Additionally, the court ordered the Centre to provide data on the number of deported individuals and those still held in detention centers. It also directed Assam to ensure proper facilities for detainees and form a committee to inspect detention centers every 15 days.

Earlier, on December 9, 2024, the Supreme Court asked Assam to explain why 270 foreign nationals remained confined at the Matia detention center. On January 22, it deemed the state’s response "defective" and "grossly inadequate."

The matter is scheduled for further hearing on February 25.