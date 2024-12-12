Arunachal Pradesh Governor Lt. General KT Parnaik (Retd.) on Thursday, December 12 reviewed the progress of the National Tuberculosis Elimination Programme (NTEP) in the state, focusing on the Prime Minister’s newly launched 100-day TB elimination campaign. The meeting took place at Raj Bhavan with State Health Commissioner Pawan Kumar Sain.

During the discussion, the Governor emphasized the need for a multi-faceted approach, including enhanced patient support, the integration of technology, and the exploration of new diagnostic methods and drugs. He stressed that the 100-day TB elimination campaign should be treated as a mass movement across the state, engaging all sections of society.

The Governor, who has personally adopted several TB patients from seven districts, encouraged community leaders, political figures, and government officials to follow suit by adopting TB patients through the Ni-kshay Mitra scheme, a key initiative of the Pradhan Mantri TB Mukt Bharat Abhiyan (PMTBMBA). He expressed optimism that with collective effort, Arunachal Pradesh could achieve a tuberculosis-free status by 2025.

In his address, the Governor urged medical authorities to promptly identify and treat TB patients in the state, noting that Arunachal's relatively low population provides an opportunity for the state’s medical community to achieve the goal of ‘TB Mukt Arunachal’.

He also appealed to corporate bodies to contribute to the initiative under their Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR), drawing inspiration from similar efforts by business communities in other states to support TB patients.

Also read: Fourth National Lok Adalat on December 14 in Tripura, over 18000 cases to be disposed