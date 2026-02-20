Arunachal journalists’ union condemns attack on Manipur editor

The Arunachal Pradesh Union of Working Journalists (APUWJ) has strongly condemned the armed attack on senior journalist Khoirom Loyalakpa, Editor of a local newspaper in Manipur’s Imphal East district.

According to reports, unidentified armed assailants allegedly opened fire at Loyalakpa’s vehicle and physically assaulted him on Wednesday night near the Hatta cemetery in Imphal East. The incident has sparked widespread concern within media circles across the Northeast.

In a statement issued on Thursday, APUWJ described the attack as “shocking and cowardly,” terming it a direct assault on press freedom and democratic values. The union said targeting a journalist in such a manner is an attempt to intimidate the media fraternity and stifle independent reporting.

Expressing deep concern over the deteriorating safety environment for media professionals, APUWJ urged law enforcement agencies to conduct a swift, transparent and thorough investigation to identify those responsible and bring them to justice without delay.

The union emphasised that ensuring the safety and security of journalists is paramount in a democratic society and that attacks on media persons must be dealt with firmly.

APUWJ also expressed full solidarity with the All Manipur Working Journalists Union (AMWJU) and the journalist community of Manipur. The union extended its support to Loyalakpa and wished him a speedy recovery and continued safety.