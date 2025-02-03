In a gesture of solidarity and support, Hayuliang MLA and Minister for Women & Child Development, Information & Science Technology, Dasanglu Pul on February 3, visited the fire-ravaged Hayuliang Bazaar to assess the damage and provide assistance to affected families.

As an immediate relief measure, Minister Pul extended financial aid of ₹10,000 to each victim and Rs 50,000 to Rs 1,00,000 to impacted shop owners. Addressing the tragedy, she emphasized the importance of community support during these difficult times.

"My thoughts and prayers are with all those affected, and I remain committed to supporting their recovery," Minister Pul stated.

The devastating fire, which broke out last week in Hayuliang's oldest market, reduced over 15 shops to ashes. The flames spread rapidly, causing extensive property damage. The absence of a fire station in Hayuliang delayed firefighting efforts, as fire services had to be dispatched from Hawai, the district headquarters, over 90 minutes away.

Recognizing the urgent need for better fire safety infrastructure, Minister Pul assured that separate fire stations would soon be established in more remote areas of Anjaw district to prevent such incidents in the future. She was accompanied by Deputy Commissioner Millo Kojin and Superintendent of Police Rike Kamsi during her visit.