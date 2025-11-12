Arunachal: Pasighat observes National Education Day with focus on ‘inclusive quality education’

The National Education Day celebration at Donyi Polo Vidya Niketan (DPVN), Pasighat, East Siang District, Arunachal Pradesh, was marked by reflections on the essence of education and its role in nation-building. The event was graced by Tai Tagak, former Advisor to the Chief Minister of Arunachal Pradesh and Patron of Arunachal Shiksha Vikas Samiti (ASVS).

Also present were Sukumaran K, State Coordinator, ASVS Vidya Bharati Arunachal Pradesh; Vidhya Kant Kha, State Incharge, Academic & Examinations, ASVS; and Olut Rukbo, State Coordinator, KGBV Project, ASVS. The dignitaries paid tribute to Maulana Abul Kalam Azad, India’s first Minister of Education and a visionary leader, whose birth anniversary is commemorated each year on November 11 as National Education Day.

In his address, Tagak emphasized that the true purpose of education is to prepare the mind, not merely to earn a livelihood. “Education is the foundation of an empowered and equitable society. It is not just a means of career advancement but the bedrock of democracy and empowerment. A well-educated society forms the backbone of a progressive nation,” he said.

He further urged students to adopt SWOT analysis assessing strengths, weaknesses, opportunities, and threats to better equip themselves for life’s challenges and to thrive in a rapidly changing world.

The theme for National Education Day 2025, “Inclusive Quality Education,” underscores India’s commitment to ensuring that every child, regardless of socio-economic background, has access to meaningful and equitable learning opportunities.

Speakers also reflected on the transformative journey of India’s education sector, shaped by the National Education Policy (NEP) 2020 and a vision of Viksit Bharat (Developed India). The focus remains on value-based learning, moral and character development, and education as a driving force for national progress.