Four Wushu players from Arunachal Pradesh clinched 4 gold, 3 silver and 3 bronze medals at East Zone Khelo India Wushu Women's League 2024.

Nyeman Wangsu, Yorna Rosni, Mercy Ngaimong and Chera Loku displayed outstanding performances and brought laurels to their home state in different categories of Wushu tournament.

Congratulating the entire team, Arunachal CM Pema Khandu wrote on X, "Arunachal Pradesh's Wushu players shine at East Zone Khelo India Wushu Women’s League 2024!

Clinching 4 Gold🥇3 Silver🥈and 3🥉 Bronze medals, their outstanding performances in various categories have made the State proud. Congratulations to Nyeman Wangsu, Yorna Rosni, Mercy Ngaimong, and Chera Loku for their outstanding achievements!

Earlier, the Curling team from Arunachal Pradesh won 11 Silver medals at the Curling tournament being held at Gulmarg, Jammu and Kashmir.

CM Khandu took to X to congratulate the Curling team for their phenomenal sportsmanship and bringing laurels to the state of Arunachal Pradesh

Also read : Arunachal's Curling team clinches 11 silver medals at National Curling Championships held in Gulmarg