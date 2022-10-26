Assam Police on October 26 apprehended a person for allegedly trying to smuggle valuable wood in the state's Karbi Anglong district.

The person identified as Hifzur Rahman (25) of Manipur who was arrested during a raid by the Bokajan forest division in Karbi Anglong district.

During the raid, the Khatkhati police seized a huge quantity of teak (Segun) wood in a truck and it also managed to seize teak wood worth several lakhs of rupees in a truck numbered NL-01 N 9417 which was heading towards Bokajan from Manipur.

As per reports, the smugglers tried to supply the truck by placing the wood under the truck and placing broken iron material on top.

Based on secret sources, 350 CFT valuable teak wood has been recovered in the operation conducted by the Khatkhati police.

According to the police, due to the lack of valid documents, the truck was seized and the driver Rahman was arrested.

Notably, in Assam’s Karbi Anglong district, miscreants have been trying to illegally smuggle valuable wood from different parts of Assam.