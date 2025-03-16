The Buddhist community across Assam lit 108 candles at various Buddha Viharas on Sunday. The protest was organized following directives from the All Assam Buddhist Association and the Federation of Barua Buddhist Welfare Association of Assam (FBBWAA).



The Buddhist organizations are demanding the repeal of the BTMC Act and a restructuring of the Bodh Gaya Temple Management Committee by replacing non-Buddhist members with representatives from the Buddhist community. They assert that Buddhists are fully capable of managing the Mahabodhi Mahavihara in Bodh Gaya and should have complete authority over its administration.



The candle-lighting protest was observed at several locations, including the residence of Sibu Talukdar in Ahughat, Tinsukia, as well as Buddha Viharas in Tinsukia, Digboi, Margherita, Doomdooma, Rupai Sidehing, Dibong, and Ledo Maulang Khamti. Buddhist monks and followers (Dayak and Dayika) gathered at these sites to voice their demand for the repeal of the Act.



Additionally, Buddhist leaders strongly condemned the actions of the Bodh Gaya police, who forcibly removed a Buddhist monk from a hunger strike site during a midnight operation on February 28. Subash Baruah, Chairman, and Sibu Talukdar, Secretary-General of FBBWAA, denounced the incident, demanding strict action against the police personnel responsible for the coercive act.