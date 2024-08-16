A review meeting on the Jal Shakti Abhiyan activities was held at the conference hall of the DC office in Dhubri on Friday.

The meeting, presided over by District Commissioner Dibakar Nath, was attended by Mukesh Bahadur Singh, Director of MoHUA, and Dr. Keisham Radhapyari, Scientist, NER Assam. Designated ADCs, administrative officers, and HODs of the concerned departments related to the JJM scheme were also present.

The HODs presented their activities through PowerPoint presentations. The PHE department reported that the FHTC achievement is 75.05%, with 2,35,248 connections made. Tap water connections in schools reached 58.94%, in AWCs 74.64%, and in tea garden areas 80.34%.

To enhance community engagement, 960 water user groups for 960 PWSS have been formed in the district. Out of 783 villages, 122 have achieved 'Har Ghar Jal' status, while the certification process is pending for 25 villages.

For recharge soak pits in PWSS campus areas, 171 out of a target of 304 are underway. Tree plantation achievements in these areas stand at 1895 out of a target of 2880. The DWSM for Dhubri district was constituted on June 18, 2020, under JJM to implement the Rural Water Supply and Sanitation Programme.

Inter-departmental progress issues and public grievances are reviewed regularly by DWSM. Complaints via the CP GRAMS portal are received and submitted monthly. A total of 960 water user groups have been formed for each piped water supply scheme under JJM.



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The department faces challenges in Char areas, as 48000 households will be left out due to the non-feasibility of the pipe water supply scheme. Progress is slow during the flood season as many villages are in low-lying areas.

The Soil Conservation Department undertakes water harvesting, farm pond/water harvesting, water distribution brick canals, plantation, and earthen bund activities. Under WDC PMKSY-2.0, brick canals and farm pond renovations are carried out, along with plantation work.

Community participation in NRM works is facilitated by Micro Watershed Communities formed through Gram Sabha. The PNRD department has completed 83 Amrit Sarovar works, 2 irrigation canal works, 41 community soak pits, and is undertaking plantation works.

The Fishery Department is implementing new pond construction and rearing tank construction under Pradhan Mantri Matsya Sampada. The department has proposed 14 beels for rejuvenation and restoration under SWIFT-ADB and is geo-tagging water bodies. Beel cleanliness drives and farmers' interest groups are also being promoted.

The Agriculture Department is implementing Solar STW and RIDF schemes from 2022-23. It is also implementing drip and sprinkler irrigation under Pradhan Mantri Krishi Sinchayee Yojana (PMKSY-PDMC) from 2019-20 to improve water utilisation sustainably. Other departments, including irrigation and ASRLM, showcased their activities for Jal Shakti Abhiyan.