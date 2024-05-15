A major crackdown on cybercrime, initiated at 1 AM today, has resulted in the detention of 14 individuals involved in illegal cyber activities across several locations in Assam. The coordinated operation spanned the areas of Laharighat, Bhuragaon, Moirabari, and Guwahati.

Led by Additional Superintendent of Police Samiran Baishya from the Crime Investigation Wing of Morigaon Police, the operation involved 16 special police teams. These teams conducted simultaneous raids, seizing a large number of incriminating documents, including 396 SIM cards, 25 ATM cards, 14 chequebooks, three laptops, 34 mobile phones, 11 fake PAN cards, and two printer machines. These materials are expected to serve as critical evidence in dismantling the networks of cybercriminals operating in the area.

The arrested individuals include Atabur Rahman, identified as a mastermind of cybercrime who had previously been involved in such activities. The other detainees are Nekibur Rahman, Inamul Haque, Motibur Rahman, Kabbal Hussain, Akramul Haque, Ayyub Rihan Siddiqui, Abzular Rahman, Mehdi Alam, Shamim Ahmed, Rekibul Islam, Zuber Ahmed, and Ashrafullah. Among them is the son of Zuer Ahmed, a village guard secretary, further highlighting the infiltration of cybercriminals into various societal segments.

Since 2023, over 200 arrests have been made as part of a broader initiative to combat cybercrime in the region. This latest operation underscores the continued efforts of the Morigaon Police to curb the rise in cybercrime activities. The police are currently interrogating the detained suspects to gather further information and pursue additional leads.