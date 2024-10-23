A 14-year-old girl is missing in Assam's Sonitpur sparking abduction fears among the family members.

The teenager, a ninth-grade student from Kowmora village in Jamugurihat, was last seen on Monday morning when she left home to graze goats near the roadside in the Chariland area. Since then, there has been no trace of her, leaving the locals and family members in fear.

The missing girl is the only daughter of Tutumoni Das and Sumitra Das. According to the family's account, her disappearance is suspected to be the result of a forcible abduction by miscreants. The family alleges that the young girl was abducted by a group of individuals who reportedly forced her into a vehicle from the roadside.

Their suspicions are heightened by a phone call she received from a person named Ahmed shortly before she vanished. The family suspects that this individual could be linked to a criminal network involved in the alleged kidnapping.

Amid rising fears, the girl's parents have filed a formal complaint with the Jamuguri police station, urging authorities to expedite efforts in locating their daughter.

The police have initiated an investigation and are working on leads related to the phone call and the identity of the person in question. The authorities have assured the family that all necessary measures will be taken to uncover the circumstances behind the girl's disappearance and to bring her back safely.

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