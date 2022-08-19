In an important verdict by the District and Sessions Judge Syed Imdadur Rahman from Mankachar court, two Bangladeshi nationals have been sentenced to five years in prison for illegally entering India. Additionally the court slapped a fine of Rs 10,000 each on both the Bangladeshi nationals.

It is learned that the two had entered Assam illegally from Bangladesh about a year ago and on Friday, the district and sessions judge's court of South Salmara Mankachar district sentenced the duo to five years in jail with a fine of Rs 10,000 each.

The convicts have been identified as Abdul Hai, a resident of Behuler Char village of Roumari police station in Bangladesh's Kurigram district, while the other is Niranjan Ghosh, a resident of Gaber gram village of Madergunj police station in Jamalpur district.

The District Public Prosecutor Biswajit Mahanta stated that the Mankachar police detained Abdul Hai on March 6, 2021, from the Behulachar area along the territory of Indo-Bangladesh for the illegal arrival to the Indian border and registered case number 163/21 against him while the police arrested Niranjan Ghosh for illegally entering India and filed a case number 395/21 on May 25, 2021.

Earlier on the night of July 20, alert troops of the Border Security Force apprehended 10 Bangladeshi nationals including Male-03, Female-03 & Children-04, and foiled an attempt to illegally cross the international boundary near bordering village Seuti-II, Distt-Coochbehar (WB).

According to BSF officials, all apprehended Bangladeshi nationals are being handed over to the nearest Police Station for further legal action.