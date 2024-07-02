In a shocking incident, a mentally ill woman was allegedly molested by a group of miscreants in Assam's Karimganj on July1.

As per sources, the victim, reportedly wandering the streets, was forcibly taken by a group of miscreants in an autorickshaw during the night, leading to her harassment.

Superintendent of Police Partha Pratim Das has taken stern and immediate action upon receiving information about the heinous crime. An investigation was promptly launched, resulting in the detention of two suspects. The interrogation of the accused is currently ongoing as the police work to uncover further details.

The incident has caused an uproar in the area, with residents expressing outrage and demanding justice for the victim.

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