GUWAHATI: The special squad of Guwahati Police arrested two drugs peddlers and seized 500 grams of heroin and 30,000 WIY (World Is Yours) tablets from a truck in Jorabat area on Monday, said police.

The team of the special squad was led by Joint Commissioner of Police Partha Sarathi Mahanta and Additional Deputy Commissioner of Police (ADCP) Numal Mahatta.

Continuing the drive against drug peddlers, the special squad of Guwahati police, in another incident, nabbed five persons belonging to a neighbouring state with half a kilogram of Heroin at Khanapara on Monday.

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma took to his official Twitter account to inform about the same.