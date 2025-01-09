In a major crackdown on drug trafficking, the Special Task Force (STF) of Assam conducted simultaneous raids at 14th Mile Jorabat and Tamulikuchi under the Basistha Police Station this afternoon, January 9. Acting on credible intelligence, the operation led to the arrest of two notorious drug peddlers and the recovery of substantial contraband and stolen goods.

The arrested individuals have been identified as 26-year-old Blestar Sylliang, alias Dang, and 25-year-old Shahid Marbaniang, alias Pai. Authorities seized 21 vials of suspected heroin weighing 27.73 grams, Rs 22,775 in cash, 14 stolen mobile phones, an additional mobile phone, 10 empty vials, and 21 syringes during the raids.

The presence of drug paraphernalia and stolen phones highlights the organized nature of the drug trade and potential links to other criminal activities. Investigators are exploring connections to broader illegal networks as part of their ongoing efforts.

Officials described the targeted locations as known hubs for drug-related activities, emphasizing that the operation dealt a significant blow to the drug trade in the region. The STF stated that legal procedures are being followed and further investigations are underway to identify and dismantle the larger network involved.





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