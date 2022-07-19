In a tragic incident, two Jal Jeevan Mission workers were killed and one severely injured after falling into a water tank in Lakhipur area of Goalpara district.

The on-duty workers were working inside the constructed water tank at Tilapara in Rongsai under the Jal Jeevan Mission scheme when they slipped and fell deep inside the tank.

The victims were identified as Sengban Sangma, Hamidul Sheikh, and Moni Hussain.

Rongsai Police reached the spot and with the help of the locals, retrieved the bodies of the victims and rushed them to the Lakhipur Subdivision Health Centre.

Doctors confirmed Sangma and Sheikh dead on arrival, while Hussain was sent to Goalpara Civil Hospital for further treatment.

The Jal Jeevan Mission, a central government initiative supervised by the Ministry of Jal Shakti, aims to provide piped water to every Indian household. Prime Minister Narendra Modi stated in his 2019 Independence Day speech that half of the country's households did not have access to piped water.