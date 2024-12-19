Chariduar Police in Sonitpur district apprehended two individuals in possession of heroin valued at Rs 30 lakh. The arrest was made during a late-night operation on December 18 following a tip-off.

The suspects, identified as Ravi Lama and Michael P.G., were intercepted while transporting the contraband on a bike with the registration number AS-32-B-7900, en route from Khamnamukh to Arunachal Pradesh.

Police sources have revealed that the seized heroin holds a market value exceeding Rs 30 lakh. Following the arrest, the two accused have been formally charged and remanded to judicial custody.

Authorities have commended the swift action, emphasizing the ongoing efforts to combat the rising drug menace in the region.





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