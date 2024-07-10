At least 300 residents of Rukminigaon gathered on the street on Wednesday (July 10) to protest against the persistent flooding issues plaguing their area. The demonstration highlighted the their frustration with the recurring waterlogging problems that have severely disrupted their daily lives.

The protest erupted around 9 am where residents voiced their concerns about the lack of effective drainage systems and the insufficient response from local authorities. They carried placards and chanted slogans, urging the government to prioritise their plight and take swift measures.

"We have been facing these issues for years, and nothing seems to change. Every monsoon, our homes and streets get flooded, making it impossible to lead a normal life," said a local resident.

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The protestors demanded immediate action from the municipal authorities to address the flooding and implement long-term solutions to prevent future occurrences.

Earlier on July 5, a resident of Guwahati shared images of severe flooding in his home. Amarjyoti Borah, whose house is located in Rukminigaon, posted images showing his car parking area submerged in water and water entering his home after heavy rainfall in the city on the night of July 4.

The body of an 8-year-old boy, who fell into a drain in Assam's Guwahati and was swept away on July 4, was found on the morning of July 7, bringing the search operation to a grief-stricken end. The parents, Hiralal and his wife, identified the body at Guwahati Medical College.

As per a report from June 17, intense rainfall led to severe waterlogging in several parts of Guwahati including Anil Nagar and Chandmari areas, while significantly disrupting normal life.

Streets were submerged that caused difficulties for residents and commuters across the city.