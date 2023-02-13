As many as 3,015 people have been arrested in the child marriage crackdown so far in the state, said Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on February 13.

Sarma said that the drive against this social evil will continue.

''Our crackdown against child marriage has entered it's second week with 3,015 arrests made so far. The drive against this social evil will continue. The positive side is that now people are coming out and surrendering before police,'' Sarma tweeted.

Our crackdown against child marriage has entered it's second week with 3,015 arrests made so far. The drive against this social evil will continue. The positive side is that now people are coming out and surrendering before police. — Himanta Biswa Sarma (@himantabiswa) February 13, 2023

The Assam Police had launched the crackdown on child marriage on February 3 and persons belonging to Hindu and Muslims have been apprehended in the crackdown.

The highest number of arrests have been made in the Hojai district which stands at 216. Nagaon comes second where a total of 184 persons were arrested in child marriage cases. Dhubri stands third where a total of 183 persons have been arrested in the Assam government's crackdown against child marriage.

Dhubri has the highest number of registered cases which stands at 383. Nagaon follows Dhurbri with 255 cases registered in the police station. Kokrajhar comes next where 209 cases have been registered against persons involved in child marriage.

Protests against the arrests by women activists and wives of the accused persons were also reported from Matia in the Goalpara district and Silchar in the Cachar district. They protested before a transit camp in Matia and a stadium in Silchar, which were converted to temporary jails to accommodate those arrested in child marriage cases.

Amid the crackdown on child marriage in the state, the Assam government has constituted a cabinet sub-committee, to finalize a Rehabilitation Policy within 15 days for child marriage.

The decision was taken during a cabinet meeting chaired by Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on February 9.

''Today Assam Cabinet complimented @assampolice for its campaign against child marriage, and further directed it to continue with the clampdown. The Cabinet also constituted a Cabinet Sub-Committee to finalize a Rehabilitation Policy within 15 days for victims of child marriage,'' the Assam CM tweeted.

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