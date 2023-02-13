An earthquake measuring 3.2 magnitude on the Richter scale rocked Assam's Hojai on February 13 afternoon, said National Centre for Seismology (NCS).

As per the NCS, the earthquake of magnitude 3.2 occurred at 11:57 AM and its depth was 10 Km.

''Earthquake of Magnitude:3.2, Occurred on 13-02-2023, 11:57:27 IST, Lat: 26.05 & Long: 93.01, Depth: 10 Km, Location: Hojai, Assam, India,'' tweeted NCS.

Earthquake of Magnitude:3.2, Occurred on 13-02-2023, 11:57:27 IST, Lat: 26.05 & Long: 93.01, Depth: 10 Km , Location: Hojai, Assam, India for more information Download the BhooKamp App https://t.co/bKIDFrlD2w @Indiametdept @ndmaindia @DDNewslive @Dr_Mishra1966 — National Center for Seismology (@NCS_Earthquake) February 13, 2023

Previously, an earthquake measuring 4.3 magnitudes on the Richter scale jolted Sikkim on February 13 morning which occurred northwest of Yuksom in Sikkim around 4:15 AM.

''Earthquake of Magnitude:4.3, Occurred on 13-02-2023, 04:15:04 IST, Lat: 27.81 & Long: 87.71, Depth: 10 Km, Location: 70km NW of Yuksom, Sikkim, India,'' tweeted NCS.

The earthquake took place a day after the tremor of 4.0 magnitude struck Assam's Nagaon on February 12 afternoon.

Earlier on February 4, an earthquake of magnitude 4.0 struck Manipur's Ukhrul around 6.14 am which occurred at 6.14 am and the depth of the tremor was 10km.

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