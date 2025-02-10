A special event was held at Circuit House conference hall in Dhubri on Monday, where 34 government-recognized journalists of the district received a Gift of Goodwill from Assam Chief Minister Dr Himanta Biswa Sarma.

The initiative, aimed at acknowledging the contribution of journalists, was organized by the Public Relations Department.

Dhubri District Commissioner Dibakar Nath, who graced the occasion as the Chief Guest, handed over the goodwill gifts to the journalists. The event saw participation from media professionals across the district, including those from Agamoni, Golakganj, Tamarhat, and Dhubri Sadar town.



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Snigdha Rani Das, the Information and Public Relations Officer of Dhubri, was also present at the function. Speaking at the event, attendees expressed their appreciation for the Chief Minister’s gesture, highlighting its significance in recognizing and supporting journalists.

This initiative is part of the Assam government’s ongoing efforts to strengthen relations with the media and acknowledge their role in public awareness and governance.