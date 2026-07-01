Assam: 35-year-old man arrested for alleged sexual assault of minor in Cachar, police register POCSO case

Assam Police arrested a 35-year-old man for the alleged sexual assault of a six-year-old girl in the Dholai police station area of Cachar district. The accused, identified as Pradip Kalindi, was apprehended after local residents tracked him down, subjected him to a physical assault, and subsequently handed him over to law enforcement authorities.

According to police reports, the incident took place at Pururthal Punjee, located within the Panibhora Gram Panchayat jurisdiction. The minor was reportedly alone at home while her mother was away collecting firewood. The accused allegedly entered the residence and assaulted the child. The matter came to light when the mother returned home, discovered her daughter injured, and alerted neighbors.

A team from the Dholai police station responded to the scene, rescued the victim, and secured her admission to the Silchar Medical College and Hospital (SMCH) for medical treatment. Officials have confirmed that the child’s physical condition is currently improving.

Following the incident, local residents initiated a search and located Kalindi hiding in a nearby forested area. Before the arrival of law enforcement, a crowd detained and physically assaulted the suspect. Police subsequently took custody of the accused and formally placed him under arrest.

"A case has been registered against the accused under multiple relevant sections of the law, including the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act," a senior police official stated, adding that further investigation into the matter is underway.

The incident has triggered widespread condemnation in the region. Several social and political organizations have issued statements demanding stringent and exemplary legal action against the perpetrator.