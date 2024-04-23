The Goalpara Police in Assam has made a significant seizure, recovering 36.62 grams of suspected heroin from two individuals today around midnight hours.

The operation is a part of a broader anti-drug drive. According to Goalpara police, legal action is initiated against the offenders.

This recent seizure adds to a series of successful actions by law enforcement agencies across Assam. Just days earlier, on April 21, the Assam Police in Nagaon intercepted three soap boxes containing suspected heroin. Acting swiftly on intelligence inputs, a team from the Kathiatoli Outpost, led by DSP(P) Sandipon Garg and SI Biku Barman, discovered 34 grams of heroin concealed within the soap boxes. The operation resulted in the apprehension of three suspects, with legal procedures underway to establish any potential connections.

In another major operation, the Karimganj Police executed a successful raid that led to the seizure of prohibited drugs with an estimated value of approximately Rs 20 crore. Spearheaded by Karimganj Superintendent of Police Parth Pratim Das, the operation targeted a clandestine stash of one lakh yaba tablets concealed within a hidden compartment of a KIA SELTOS vehicle bearing registration number AS/01/FK/2939.

Amidst the ongoing Lok Sabha elections, the police departments remain on high alert, committed to realizing a drug-free Assam.