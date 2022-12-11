A four-year-old girl was reportedly kidnapped from her own residence in Guwahati's Maligaon on December 11.

As per reports, it has come to the fore that the girl went missing after a man who was selling clothes in the area left the place.

The man who is believed to be selling Kashmiri Kurti and pajamas was carrying two large bags containing clothes and at the same time the girl was playing outside her home and as soon as the man left, the child too went missing.

Reportedly, locals are suspecting that the man might have kidnapped the four-year-old girl.

Meanwhile, after receiving the information of the same, the police have launched an operation to find the girl and reportedly sniffer dogs too have been brought in.

This is a developing story. Further details are awaited.

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